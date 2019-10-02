Arts & Entertainment

Will Smith launches Bel-Air Athletics clothing line

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Listen up fans of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air."

You can now literally show your love for the show on your sleeves.



Philly's own Will Smith took to Instagram to announce Bel-Air Athletics.

It is a new line of sportswear inspired by the classic sitcom that helped launch his career.



The clothes are designed to resemble the athletic uniforms at Bel-Air Academy, the elite private school Will Smith's character attended.



The clothes can be purchased at Shop.willsmith.com/. The line includes an Academy Track Jacket for $95, a Throwback Tee for $40, Bel-Air Shorts for $50, and a Gym Bag Kit for $200.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmententertainmentwill smithactorclothing
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
UDel students living at hotels will be asked to leave: Mayor
Pizza shop customers robbed at gunpoint
Beer tax goes into effect in Pennsylvania
Philly neighborhood plagued with drug sales, drug use, prostitution
Accused child rapist on the run after being released from NJ jail
1 dead after double shooting in West Oak Lane
AccuWeather: Record heat in many, many areas today
Show More
2,000-plus attend funeral for vet with no immediate family
Man dies after being hit by truck in Philadelphia
First vaping-related death reported in New Jersey: Officials
2 Philadelphia sanitation workers fired for illegal dumping
Man hospitalized after stabbing in Center City
More TOP STORIES News