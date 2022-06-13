triathlon

Delaware man dies while competing in Escape the Cape Triathlon at Jersey Shore

Authorities say that lifeguards noticed the man was in distress near the finish of the swimming portion of the event.
LOWER TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A Wilmington, Delaware man died while taking part in the Escape the Cape Triathlon, an open water race off Cape May County, New Jersey.

Authorities say that lifeguards noticed the man was in distress near the finish of the swimming portion of the event over the weekend.

Emergency crews pulled the man from the water and transported him to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

"I'm heartbroken," said Stephen DelMonte, CEO of DelMoSports LLC. "DelMoSports and USA Triathlon lost a member of its beloved community, and we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends."

A medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

Officials have not identified the man at this time.

