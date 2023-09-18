9 juvenile inmates captured after escape from Pennsylvania detention center, police say

Pa. State Police Tpr. David Beohm updates reporters after all 9 escapees from a Berks Co. juvenile detention facility were captured.

The juveniles were being held at Pennsylvania's Abraxas Academy.

ROBESON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Nine inmates who escaped from a Pennsylvania juvenile detention facility were taken into custody on Monday following a manhunt, authorities said.

The inmates, all of who were male, fled the facility on Sunday wearing white and gray shirts and shorts, the Robeson Township Police Department in Berks County.

The escape happened following a riot at the academy, according to another local police agency in Berks County. State and local law enforcement regained control of the detention center, authorities said, but some of the offenders escaped.

Authorities said they believed they were able to escape the youth detention facility after overtaking two female guards and stealing their keys.

All nine escapees, whose ages range between 15 and 17, were found within about two hours on Monday morning, said David Beohm, a public information officer with the Pennsylvania State Police.

At 5:45 a.m., four of the boys were tired, cold and "basically gave up," Beohm said. They decided to knock on a door of a home selected at random on Oak Grove Road in Morgantown, Pennsylvania. The homeowner then called the authorities.

At 6:36 a.m., officials received reports of a stolen vehicle and trailer on Oak Grove Road. Inside were the other five escapees, Beohm said.

Troopers pursued with the stolen vehicle and apprehended four of the juveniles, police said. The fifth ran into a nearby field but was soon found by police. All the juveniles were taken into custody in a state that was visibly dirty, with some missing footwear, officials said.

All nine will be charged with escape, in addition to any other crimes they may have committed overnight, Beohm said.

The escapees are expected to be interviewed by a criminal investigator later today.

Berks County borders Chester County, the location where authorities searched for and captured escaped inmate Danelo Cavalcante after a 14-day manhunt.

ABC News' Darren Reynolds contributed to this story.