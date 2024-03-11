Eagles make Landon Dickerson highest-paid guard in history, ESPN sources say

Dickerson, a second-round pick in the 2021 draft out of Alabama, was entering the final year of his rookie deal.

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Eagles agreed to terms with Pro Bowl left guard Landon Dickerson on a four-year contract extension Monday, the team announced.

The deal has a maximum value of $87 million and includes $50 million guaranteed, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, making him the highest-paid guard in NFL history.

Dickerson, a second-round pick in the 2021 draft out of Alabama, was entering the final year of his rookie deal.

Philadelphia Eagles guard Landon Dickerson (69) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in East Rutherford NJ. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

He has quickly developed into a core player in Philadelphia. Dickerson has started 46 out of a possible 50 games for the Eagles and has made the Pro Bowl each of the past two seasons. The 2023 campaign was arguably his best to date, as he finished tops among interior offensive linemen in ESPN's run-block win rate metric (81%) and was tied for fourth in pass-block win rate (96%).

The Eagles have long fielded one of the top offensive lines in the game. The unit took a big hit this offseason with the retirement of All-Pro center Jason Kelce. But the rest of the starters -- Dickerson, Lane Johnson, Jordan Mailata and Cam Jurgens -- are slated to return.

Jurgens, a 2022 second-round pick, is expected to slide from right guard to center to replace Kelce, leaving an opening at the right guard post.

Dickerson was part of an Eagles offensive line that finished first in run-block win rate in 2023 (77%) and seventh in pass-block win rate (63%).