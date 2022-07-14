fatal crash

Unlicensed teen driver facing charges in crash that killed South Jersey student

Evan D'Anjou, 15, of Pittsgrove Township died in the wreck. He was a student at Arthur P. Schalick High School.
By
Police: Woman gave keys to unlicensed teen before fatal crash

PITTSGROVE TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A 16-year-old unlicensed driver is now facing charges in connection with a crash that claimed the life of a South Jersey high school student.

It happened back on May 3 near Deer Pen Park in Pittsgrove Township.

New Jersey State Police confirmed to Action News Wednesday that the 16-year-old who was behind the wheel at the time of the crash is facing aggravated manslaughter and vehicular homicide charges.

The teen, who is not being identified because he's a juvenile, was charged on May 31, according to state police.

Police are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a South Jersey high school student on Tuesday night.



Back in May, authorities announced charges against 50-year-old Tisha Gargon for allegedly allowing the unlicensed driver to operate the vehicle.

According to Salem County court documents, the unlicensed driver was "given permission and access to drive the vehicle by the defendant which resulted in the fatal accident."

Gargon was recorded on body camera footage admitting to allowing the juvenile to operate the vehicle, investigators say.

Evan D'Anjou



Police have not said how Gargon knew the teenager.

Police say D'Anjou was the passenger in a vehicle being driven by another Schalick High School student.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the teen driver failed to stop at a stop sign, traveled across Rt. 553 and crashed into a tree in the middle of the park.

D'Anjou was killed. The male driver was injured.

"Everyone loved him, that's the main thing that hit hard," senior Michael Donovan told Action News just days after the crash.
