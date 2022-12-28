Parents renew plea for justice in killing recent Temple graduate Everett Beauregard

Police believe Everett Beauregard was killed at random. The gunman remains at large.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It has been three months since a young man who had just graduated from Temple University was shot and killed in the Powelton section of Philadelphia.

Everett Beauregard, 23, was killed near the campus of Drexel University just before 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 22.

Police believe Beauregard was killed at random.

The gunman remains at large.

On Tuesday, his grieving family gathered at the spot where he was killed on the 400 block of North 35th Street as their search for justice continues.

Beauregard's parents wanted to share with us how special their son was.

"He was a 23-year-old on the cusp of the world," said his mother, Leslie. "He had just finished at Temple. He was ready to start his MBA."

"The amount of people that he touched and helped and the things he did in just 23 years... maybe some way, cosmically, he knew he had a short period of time," said his father, Eric.

They believe someone out there knows who killed their son and wanted to make a plea to the public for help.

"We just want to find that one person who will do the right thing and let the police know who this person is," said Eric Beauregard. "Or have the person find their conscience."

In surveillance video released by police the suspect is wearing a mask.

But police and the Beauregards are confident someone can still be able to identify who the suspect is.

"Maybe you don't want to turn that person in because he's a friend or family co-worker, but at the same token the person that they know is not the person anymore. They're a murderer now," Eric said.

"This person has a mother and perhaps they have, deep down in their hearts, that idea yeah, it's their child, and maybe they could do the right thing," Leslie said.

In Philadelphia, there is a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in unsolved homicide cases.

Anyone with information should call police at 215-686-3334/3335.

