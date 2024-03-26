Trailer full of Boy Scouts camping equipment goes missing in South Jersey

EVESHAM TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Leaders with Boy Scouts Troop 100 out of Evesham Township, NJ are wondering why anyone would steal their box trailer containing camping supplies.

Stoves, tents, canopies, tarps, and pots and pans are just some of the items that were inside, according to Scout Master Pete Certo. He estimated the value of the items to be between $8,000 and $10,000.

"This is really something that was stolen from a bunch of young men. I mean, these are kids and this is their equipment," Certo said.

Troop leaders discovered the trailer missing over the weekend, but they believe it may have been taken a few days earlier from the parking lot of the Church of Saint Isaac Jogues on Evesboro-Medford Road.

Troop leaders say they've parked the trailer there for more than a year with no issues.

"They do a lot for this community, and my heart went out to them because it's not something you want to see happen to anybody, especially when they're trying to do good," said Father Jim Smith of St. Isaac Jogues.

The troop goes camping once a month, but April's trip is now on hold, and possibly more trips after that.

Church leaders are looking through surveillance video, hoping to spot any clues that might help identify who's responsible.

Evesham Township police are also investigating. Troop leaders are hoping the trailer is returned.

"No harm done, just please bring it back, the boys need it," said Certo.

Father Smith said he is praying for whoever may be behind the alleged theft.

"I'm praying for you and I hope in your conscience you would find it within your heart to return the stolen property," Smith said.