Deer comes out of nowhere, nearly hits police officer | CAUGHT ON VIDEO

EXETER TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- We may have some proof that the lyrics to the song, "Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer" are based on facts.Exeter Township police shared the must-see video on Sunday.Officers were stopped on Route 422 when a deer appeared out of nowhere and nearly hit one of the officers.The deer's face is clearly seen in the dashcam before it darted off.Authorities are working to determine if it was Blitzen or Donner.