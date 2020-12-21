Pets & Animals

Deer comes out of nowhere, nearly hits police officer | CAUGHT ON VIDEO

EXETER TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- We may have some proof that the lyrics to the song, "Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer" are based on facts.

Exeter Township police shared the must-see video on Sunday.

Officers were stopped on Route 422 when a deer appeared out of nowhere and nearly hit one of the officers.

The deer's face is clearly seen in the dashcam before it darted off.

Authorities are working to determine if it was Blitzen or Donner.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsberks countyexeter townshipdeercaught on video
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Congress finalizes agreement on stimulus package
Black Doctors COVID Consortium teen volunteer gets coronavirus vaccine
Eagles fall to Cardinals 33-26
Car goes airborne, crashes onto roof of Philadelphia restaurant: Police
Panel votes to put elderly, essential workers next in line for vaccine
Firefighters battle 2-alarm blaze in Berks County
Teens form human chain to rescue 2 kids from icy pond in NJ
Show More
AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy and seasonable Monday
Sources: Wentz not interested in backup role, will want to leave Eagles if Hurts remains starting QB
NJ COVID: 5,184 news cases reported Sunday
TSA screens 1M over 2 consecutive days amid pandemic
PA COVID: 9,834 new COVID cases reported Saturday
More TOP STORIES News