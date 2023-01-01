WATCH LIVE

Gas explosion destroys multiple homes in Port Richmond

The New Year's Day blast sent cars and debris in the air and shook homes for blocks.

Sunday, January 1, 2023 1:08PM
PHILADELPHIA -- A gas explosion wipes out multiple homes in Port Richmond.

It happened just before 3 a.m. Sunday at Miller and East Atlantic Streets.

Two homes were leveled and multiple others are damaged.

Officials say no one died in this explosion.

The Philadelphia Fire Chief confirmed to Action News that everyone has been accounted for.

The American Red Cross is on scene working with Philadelphia OEM to assist residents impacted by the explosion.

Their emergency response vehicle is providing hot beverages and responders are offering blankets and emotional support to residents at the Bernard Samuel Recreation Center.

