Man and woman, both 82, found dead after Gloucester County fire

CLARKSBORO, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Two people were found dead following an explosion and fire in Clarksboro, Gloucester County.

East Greenwich Township police were called to the unit block of Weatherby Avenue just before 6 p.m. Wednesday for the report of an audible explosion.

While on their way, police were notified that the home was fully engulfed in flames.

After arriving on the scene, officers and emergency responders were unable to approach or enter the home due to the intensity of the flames.

The East Greenwich Fire Department along with multiple responding agencies were able to extinguish the fire, allowing for investigators and emergency personnel to begin the removal of debris and search the home.

Hours after the flames were extinguished, investigators located the bodies of an 82-year-old man and 82-year-old woman.

Police said the victims were residents of the home, but they will not release their names out of respect for the family.

The manner of death and the cause of the fire remain under investigation by the

Gloucester County Fire Marshal's Office, in conjunction with the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office.
