Technology

Facebook confirms users having problems accessing programs including WhatsApp, Instagram

"We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible," a Facebook rep said.
EMBED <>More Videos

Facebook news: Ex-manager alleges social network fed Capitol riot

PHILADELPHIA -- WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram users are experiencing trouble accessing the programs Monday.

Failures to send Whatsapp messages, general problems with the application and the web version are some of the issues that users have reported according to the Downdetector platform.

The social networks Facebook and Instagram also show failures and a pronounced increase in reports of problems.

SEE ALSO: Facebook whistleblower 2021: Ex-manager alleges social network fed Capitol riot

#WhatsApp and #Instagramdown have been trending on Twitter.

Facebook owns Instagram and WhatsApp.

Andy Stone, Facebook's policy communications manager, responded to the issues on Twitter.

"We're aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience," Stone said.



----

CNN Wire contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologywhatsappfacebook
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Gunman kills coworker in Jefferson Hospital, shoots 2 officers: Police
Police investigating after unruly crowd gathers outside City Hall
Gabby Petito family joins Twitter, calls on Laundrie to surrender
Powerful Philadelphia union boss, council member go on trial
Vigil held for security guard gunned down while on duty
AccuWeather: Muggy Monday, Shower & T'Storm Possible
Boy, 6, finds historic mastodon tooth
Show More
US Supreme Court starts new term back at court
Major oil spill off California coast closes beaches; airshow canceled
New video shows moment Spirit passengers had to evacuate plane
Nobel Prize Medicine: 2 Americans win for heat, touch discoveries
Pa. man accused of murdering, assaulting coworkers in Florida
More TOP STORIES News