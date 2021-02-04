action 13

Old Facebook glitch exposes users' phone numbers

By Jeff Ehling
HOUSTON, Texas -- If you use Facebook, your phone number and user ID information may be available to anyone willing to pay for it.

The trouble started in 2019 when a security flaw allowed hackers to grab Facebook ID information and phone numbers of users who linked them to their account. Now, we are learning that the information is reportedly for sale.

Facebook knows all about the problem. The company even sent out a fix to make sure it does not happen again.

Internet security experts tell us the damage is done.

RELATED: Consumers seeking insurance due to growing number of cyber attacks during COVID-19

According to a report from Motherboard, researchers recently learned information from more than 500 million users that was previously hacked by cyber criminals can now be bought on the web for $20 a pop. $5,000 can buy 10,000 numbers.

It is being reported by Motherboard that the bot has been running since Jan. 12.

IT experts say, at this point, it's too late to get that information back. However, this is a perfect time to take a look at the information you have entered in any app on your phone. Make sure you are OK with private companies having access to that information.

"It is always good to go back to the sources (where) you have put some of this information, and make sure it is information you still want them to have," said University of Houston Chief Information Security Officer Mary Dickerson.

WATCH: 4 steps for safer password protection
EMBED More News Videos

Are you tired of continuously changing your password because you keep forgetting it? Here are some tips to build a unique yet easy-to-remember password.



We asked Facebook about the bot selling information. Company representatives said they tested it and found the information from users who created profiles after 2019 is not available.

"This is old data," a company representative said. "We found and fixed the issue in August 2019."

The company has removed the ability to find others using phone numbers and Facebook ID information.

However, that leaves everyone who signed up prior to 2019 potentially vulnerable.

Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonsocial appsinternetcomputersfacebooksocial mediatechnologyaction 13
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACTION 13
Beware of Medicare open enrollment scams
Officials warn of this text message scam going around
Couple looking to buy truck makes $15,000 mistake
Hackers use feds to scam cell phone users into paying up
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
No school buses in 2 districts after COVID outbreak among drivers
Teen wakes up from 10-month coma to COVID-19 world
What you should know about Gov. Wolf's proposed state income tax hike
AccuWeather: Sun returns today, wintry mix Friday morning
New casino opening in South Philadelphia
Woman, 78, recounts brazen carjacking: 'I'm scared to death'
World's first alternating dose vaccine study launches in UK
Show More
Wawa teaming up with Sheetz for good cause you can help with
Philly Philly! Eagles won Super Bowl 3 years ago
Singer Morgan Wallen suspended from label after racial slur video
Suspects crash into SEPTA bus to end Delco police chase
GameStop stock: CA man turns stimulus checks into $40K
More TOP STORIES News