Man found shot to death on Fairmount street, police search for killer

Investigators tell Action News that homicides are unusual in the area.

Neighbors say they thought people might've been shooting off fireworks as they have been celebrating Philadelphia sports all week, but that wasn't the case.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are looking for a killer after a man was left for dead next to his running car on a quiet street in the Fairmount section of Philadelphia.

Police got the call around 8:30 p.m. Thursday about gunshots in the 2700 block of Swain Street.

Investigators say they found a 26-year-old man on the street with at least one gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A gun was found a few feet away from the victim; police believe the weapon belonged to the victim.

Police also say a car was nearby with the engine running and driver door open, with a spent shell casing found outside.

Investigators believe the car belonged to the victim and they also say it appears that someone else shot him.

Police say early indications show that this may have started with an altercation or robbery because witnesses heard an argument before the gunshot.

"We're getting information that three males were seen fleeing the scene in different directions," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

"We were crawling around on the floor into the living room and trying just to keep our heads low, not knowing if they're still arguing there might be more gunshots to come and what might happen if they shoot in the wrong direction," neighbor Spencer Gober said.

Police say they are reviewing surveillance video in search of additional clues.