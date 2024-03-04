Suspect wanted in 'execution-style' killing in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park

Police said they are looking for a man who has a heavy/stocky build and was seen wearing a black Dallas Cowboys hat.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect wanted in an execution-style killing near a historic property in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park on Thursday night.

Police said officers were called to Mount Pleasant Drive, near Fountain Green Drive, shortly before 11 p.m. after a body was discovered on the road.

When first responders arrived, they found two victims lying next to each other in a gully on the side of the road.

The victims have been identified as Thurston Cooper, 49, and Krystina Chambers, 38.

Police said Cooper was shot in the head and Chambers was shot in the head and chest. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they are now looking for a man who has a heavy/stocky build and was seen wearing a black Dallas Cowboys hat.

Anyone who sees or recognizes the man is asked to call 911 immediately.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to 215-686-8477.