2 dead in murder-suicide in Penns Grove; shooting stemmed from argument: Investigators

Two people were shot and killed in a double shooting in Penns Grove, New Jersey, according to officials.

Two people were shot and killed in a double shooting in Penns Grove, New Jersey, according to officials.

Two people were shot and killed in a double shooting in Penns Grove, New Jersey, according to officials.

Two people were shot and killed in a double shooting in Penns Grove, New Jersey, according to officials.

PENNS GROVE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Two men are dead after a murder-suicide in Penns Grove, New Jersey.

Police responded to the unit block of South Broad Street around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

When they arrived, officers found two gunshot victims and at least six shell casings at the scene.

According to the Salem County Prosecutor's Office, Juniel Feliciano-Lopez, 24, was the victim of a homicide after suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

The suspect was identified as Henry Kivelier Montero Jr., 23, of Philadelphia, officials said.

Montero died of a single self-inflicted gunshot wound at the scene.

The shooting is believed to have taken place after an argument that began between the two men on March 30, investigators said.

No other details about the victims have been released.