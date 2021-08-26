serial rapist

Philadelphia police to provide update on Fairmount Park rapist case

The Fairmount Park rapist killed a medical student and attacked three other women nearly two decades ago.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are scheduled to provide an update Thursday on one of the most well-known unsolved cases in the city.

Investigators are holding a 2 p.m. press conference on the infamous Fairmount Park rapist, a wanted suspect who killed a medical student and attacked three other women nearly two decades ago.

Rebecca Park was raped and killed by strangulation while she was jogging alone on July 13, 2003.



The DNA found at Park's murder was tied to two other attacks in 2003: a rape on April 30, 2003, at Kelly Drive and Fountain Green Road, and an attempted rape on October 25, 2003, at West River Drive near the Falls Bridge.

Four years later in 2007, the serial rapist struck again -- this time in Pennypack Park. Police say a woman was raped near Frankford and Solly avenues.

In 2019, the FBI described the suspect as a man with a thin mustache and/or jawline beard.

"He may wear a hoop earring in his left ear and has a 'widow's peak' hairline. He spoke broken English. The suspect also may ride a 10-inch speed, dark metallic, English Racer-type bicycle with curved white handlebars," the FBI stated.

Police have not said what will be announced at 2 p.m. Stay with Action News for the latest developments in the case.

