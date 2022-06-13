Troubleshooters update: Jenkintown man gets help with fake unemployment claim issue

A Jenkintown resident is reporting some promising news after he discovered a fraudulent claim for unemployment benefits was filed in his name when he received a payment in the mail from the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry.
"Over time you begin to feel victimized, traumatized, you feel violated, and then you begin to get angry," said Frank Schlupp about his ordeal trying to resolve the situation.
Schlupp said he was having trouble getting written confirmation that the check was returned.
Instead, he received a 1099, which is a form showing the payment was reported to the IRS.
When Schlupp couldn't get a revised 1099, he came to the Troubleshooters for help and we then went to the state agency for answers.
The Troubleshooters asked why Schlupp can't get something in writing.
"We just simply don't have anything like that," said Deputy Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry Susan Dickenson. "There isn't anything other than eventually a revised 1099 may be issued, but we're still looking to see if that's a requirement or not."
Dickenson told us impacted taxpayers should simply deduct the fraudulent amount on their own.
"Don't wait for the state to give you any other revised documentation, just move forward with filing your taxes," she said.
But then less than 24 hours after our Troubleshooters story aired last week, Schlupp got a phone call from a state investigator.
"And as we spoke, I began to feel more and more relieved," he said.
"'Mr. Schlupp, you know what, I'm going to go ahead and send you that revised 1099', which was all I had ever asked for in the first place," said Schlupp, recalling his phone call with the investigator. "And I honestly don't believe anything would have happened had the folks here not aired that story and investigated it further."
Pennsylvania has hired more employees to help with the backlog and with customer service. We are told the best days to call are Thursdays and Fridays.