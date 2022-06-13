action news troubleshooters

Troubleshooters update: Jenkintown man gets help with fake unemployment claim issue

"Over time you begin to feel victimized, traumatized," said Frank Schlupp of Jenkintown.
By and Heather Grubola
EMBED <>More Videos

Consumers upset with process of reversing fake unemployment claims

JENKINTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- An issue involving fraudulent unemployment claims has impacted many people across the country and tens of thousands of residents here in Pennsylvania.

A Jenkintown resident is reporting some promising news after he discovered a fraudulent claim for unemployment benefits was filed in his name when he received a payment in the mail from the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry.

"Over time you begin to feel victimized, traumatized, you feel violated, and then you begin to get angry," said Frank Schlupp about his ordeal trying to resolve the situation.

Schlupp said he was having trouble getting written confirmation that the check was returned.

Instead, he received a 1099, which is a form showing the payment was reported to the IRS.

When Schlupp couldn't get a revised 1099, he came to the Troubleshooters for help and we then went to the state agency for answers.

SEE ALSO: Troubleshooters: Consumers frustrated with process of reversing fraudulent unemployment claims

EMBED More News Videos

"I'm afraid to go to my mailbox every single day," said Samantha Angelone, who lives in Philadelphia. She said her nightmare began with an $11,000 cash card she received a year ago for unemployment compensation benefits.



The Troubleshooters asked why Schlupp can't get something in writing.

"We just simply don't have anything like that," said Deputy Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry Susan Dickenson. "There isn't anything other than eventually a revised 1099 may be issued, but we're still looking to see if that's a requirement or not."

Dickenson told us impacted taxpayers should simply deduct the fraudulent amount on their own.
"Don't wait for the state to give you any other revised documentation, just move forward with filing your taxes," she said.

But then less than 24 hours after our Troubleshooters story aired last week, Schlupp got a phone call from a state investigator.

"And as we spoke, I began to feel more and more relieved," he said.

"'Mr. Schlupp, you know what, I'm going to go ahead and send you that revised 1099', which was all I had ever asked for in the first place," said Schlupp, recalling his phone call with the investigator. "And I honestly don't believe anything would have happened had the folks here not aired that story and investigated it further."

Pennsylvania has hired more employees to help with the backlog and with customer service. We are told the best days to call are Thursdays and Fridays.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
jenkintown boroughpennsylvania newstaxesaction news troubleshootersunemploymentconsumer
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACTION NEWS TROUBLESHOOTERS
Computer glitch causes double charges at ShopRite locations
Consumers upset with process of reversing fake unemployment claims
Consumer Reports: Tips on getting your car to 200K miles
Experts issue warning to protect your cryptocurrency accounts
TOP STORIES
17-year-old high school senior killed in Medford Lakes wreck
Fmr. Philly city commissioner describes 'specific, graphic' threats
Jan. 6 witness: Trump 'detached from reality' over election
Yellowstone flooding sweeps away bridge, washes out roads
Philadelphia plans to install 100 new security cameras near schools
SEPTA offers reward after worker assaulted along Broad Street Line
Temple University Hospital's trauma advocates work to expand program
Show More
Philadelphia shooting, attack investigated as hate crime
Recession looming? Bear market hits Wall Street
Philadelphia Young Playwrights helps students find their voices
Man arrested amid Philly election count may be held in contempt
Bieber's Philly concert not canceled yet but unlikely due to syndrome
More TOP STORIES News