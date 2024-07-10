If convicted, Gregory Stefan Jr. faces a maximum possible sentence of 140 years of imprisonment.

Headstone salesman charged with defrauding hundreds of grieving customers across Pa., NJ

PENNSYLVANIA (WPVI) -- A headstone salesman has been charged with defrauding hundreds of customers across Pennsylvania and New Jersey, authorities announced Tuesday.

Gregory J. Stefan Jr., 54, of Upper Merion, was arrested and charged with seven counts of wire fraud.

Gregory J. Stefan Jr., 54, of Upper Merion, Pa.

This is a story that the Action News Troubleshooters have been warning viewers about for years.

The indictment alleges that between January 2018 and September 2023, Stefan -- through his businesses 1843 LLC and Colonial Memorials -- defrauded hundreds of people.

Authorities say he entered into contracts to provide custom headstones and engraving services but never delivered them on time, if at all.

Investigators added that Stefan would allegedly ask for large up-front payments, often having grieving customers pay 100% of the purchase price.

When customers would check in for updates on their orders, authorities say Stefan would either ignore them or placate them without taking steps to deliver the product.

Overall, investigators say Stefan failed to deliver -- or provide refunds for -- orders placed by roughly 500 customers who paid him over $1.5 million.

Stefan made his first federal court appearance for the charges on Tuesday.

If convicted, he faces a maximum possible sentence of 140 years of imprisonment.

Last year, Stefan was charged in Delaware County with 280 counts related to his business practices.