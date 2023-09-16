Fall colors are reflected in the pond in Allegheny Commons Park on Pittsburgh's Northside, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Check out these must-see fall festivities around the Philadelphia area

Fall is right around the corner, which means it's time for pumpkin patches and haunted houses to make their return.

The greater Philadelphia area has plenty of autumn activities to keep you busy, and 6abc has gathered a list of all things fall to check out near you!

PUMPKIN PATCHES & FALL FESTS

Customers look for pumpkins to buy at the Linvilla Orchards in Media, Pa. Thursday, Oct. 16, 2003. (AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma)

- FallFest at Shady Brook Farm in Bucks County (Sept. 8 - Oct. 29)

- Scarecrows in the Village at Peddler's Village in Bucks County (Sept. 11 - Oct. 29)

- Fall Harvest Festival at Hellerick's Family Farm in Bucks County (Sept. 14 - Nov. 27)

- Pumpkinland at Linvilla Orchards in Delaware County (Sept. 16 - Nov. 5)

- Pumpkin Harvest at Milky Way Farm in Chester County (Sept. 23 - Oct. 29)

- Pumpkin Playground at Longwood Gardens in Chester County (Oct. 6 - Oct. 30)

WEEKEND-ONLY ACTIVITIES

- Fall Fest Weekends at Highland Orchards in Chester County (Sept. 16 - Oct. 29)

- Harvest Hayride at Arasapha Farm in Delaware County (Sept. 23 - Oct. 29)

- Fall Harvest Weekends at Charlann Farms in Bucks County (Sept. 23 - Oct. 29)

- Froehlich's Farm Fall Festival in Bucks County (Sept. 30 - Oct. 29)

- Fall Festival at Snipes Farm & Education Center in Bucks County (Oct. 1 - Oct. 29)

OKTOBERFESTS & BEER FESTS

Shown is a beer McMenamin's Tavern in Philadelphia, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

- Can Jam Tournament and Free Music Festival in Montgomery County (Sept. 16)

- South Street Oktoberfest in Philadelphia (Sept. 16)

- OktoBEARfest at the Philadelphia Zoo (Sept. 16)

- Fishtown Fall Feastivale in Philadelphia (Sept. 23)

- Oktoberfest in Downtown West Chester in Chester County (Sept. 23)

- Downingtown Fall Fest in Chester County (Sept. 24)

- Midtown Village Fall Festival in Philadelphia (Sept. 30)

- Philadelphia All-Star Craft Beer, Wine, and Cocktail Festival (Sept. 30)

- Fall for Ardmore in Delaware County (Sept. 30)

- Harvest Weekend in Dilworth Park in Philadelphia (Oct. 6 - Oct. 8)

- Octoberfest & Halloween Fun Day at Playwicki Farm in Bucks County (Oct. 7)

- Ambler Oktoberfest in Montgomery County (Oct. 7)

- Roxtoberfest in Philadelphia (Oct. 7)

- Oktoberfest Main Line in Chester County (Oct. 7)

- Kennett Brewfest in Chester County (Oct. 7)

- Friday the 13th October Beerfest in Philadelphia (Oct. 13)

- 23rd Street Armory Oktoberfest in Philadelphia (Oct. 13 - Oct. 14)

- Goat'oberFest 2023 in Philadelphia (Oct. 14)

- OctoberFeast at Peddler's Village in Bucks County (Oct. 14 - Oct. 15)

- CiderFest at Woodford Mansion in Philadelphia (Oct. 21)

- Oktoberfest at the Pearl S. Buck International in Bucks County (Oct. 21)

HAUNTED HOUSES, SPOOKY SIGHTS

In this Friday, Sept. 27, 2013 photo, Eastern State Penitentiary in Philadelphia is decorated for its Halloween haunted house Terror Behind the Walls. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

- Halloween Nights at Eastern State Penitentiary in Philadelphia (Sept. 22 - Nov. 11, select dates)

- The Valley of Fear in Bucks County (Sept. 22 - Oct. 30)

- The Bates Motel in Delaware County (Sept. 22 - Oct. 31)

- Lincoln Mill Haunted House in Philadelphia (Sept. 23 - Nov. 4, select dates)

- Pennhurst Asylum in Chester County (Sept. 23 - Nov. 4, select dates)

- Scream Mountain at Spring Mountain Adventures in Montgomery County (Sept. 29 - Oct. 28, Fridays & Saturdays)

- Sleepy Hollow Haunted Acres in Bucks County (Sept. 29 - Oct. 29, Fridays & Saturdays)

- Haunted Attractions at Winding Brook Farm in Bucks County (Sept. 29 - Oct. 31, select dates)

- Fright Factory in South Philadelphia (Sept. 29 - Oct. 31, select dates)

- No Hope After Dark in Bucks County (Sept. 30 - Oct. 31, select dates)

GHOST TOURS

- Grim Philly Tours in Philadelphia (Ongoing)

- Philly Ghosts: Phantoms of Philadelphia Tour (Ongoing)

- Ghost Tours of New Hope in Bucks County (Through Nov. 18, select dates)

- Spirits of '76 Ghost Tours of Philadelphia (Through Nov. 25, Fridays & Saturdays)

- Ghost Tours of Philadelphia (Through Nov. 30, daily)

- Ghost Tours of Phoenixville in Chester County (Oct. 6 - Oct. 28, Fridays & Saturdays)

- Candlelight Ghost Tours at Fort Mifflin in Philadelphia (Oct. 7 - Oct. 29, select dates)

