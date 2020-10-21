Pa. has the longest, most varied fall foliage season in the world

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2464855" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here are five facts about fall that you might not have known.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=1577399" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> This footage captured by drone shows a unique, birds-eye view of fall foliage in Colorado and New Hampshire.

Fall foliage in Pennsylvania is often a unique experience, bringing vibrant hues of brown, red and gold throughout the region.According to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Resources, the Keystone State has the longest fall foliage season in the world. It is also some of the most varied, due to the state's latitude.The state sits at the meeting ground of the northern hardwood species and the southern hardwood species which peak at different times."It leads to this unbelievable horizon of colors," said Ryan Reed, with the DCNR.Experts say the fall foliage season can last six to seven weeks in Pennsylvania.Most of the Northeast will see peak fall colors during the month of October. A wide swath of the area from northern Virginia and Western Virginia and even eastern Ohio up through coastal parts of Maine can expect a peak between Oct. 15 and 22.