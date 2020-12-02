Shooting under investigation at Falls Township apartment complex

FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Falls Township, Pennsylvania are investigating a shooting involving multiple victims on Tuesday night, according to police.

It happened just before 10 p.m. at the Commons at Fallsington apartment complex along the unit block of Makefield Road.

There's no word on how many victims were involved. All are being treated at area hospitals, including Jefferson Bucks Hospital.

Police say there is no active threat to the public.
