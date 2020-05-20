lost money

Money mystery: Family finds nearly $1 million during weekend drive

A Virginia family's strange discovery turned into something bigger than they imagined.

When the Schantz family came across what they thought were two bags of trash during their drive through the country roads, they did their part to remove them. They picked up one bag, threw them in the back of the truck, picked up the second one that was 15 feet away and then drove into town.

What the family didn't know is that for hours they were driving around with nearly $1 million in cash.

"He said this is a cruel joke. You find a bag of money and you got to give it back," Emily Schantz told WTVR. "Inside of the bag, there were little packages that were in plastic bags. They were addressed on the front of them, and it is a cash vault."

Instead of keeping it, the family did the right deed and turned it in.

"You do the right thing and return it, because it doesn't belong to us," Schantz said.

It's believed the mail bags belonged to the postal office and the money inside meant for BB&T bank, but deputies continue investigating the mystery of how the money ended up on the side of the road.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylost moneyu.s. & worldlost and foundgood newsfeel good
LOST MONEY
Good Samaritan, Washington Twp. police help return lost $2,500 to owner
Caught on doorbell cam: Man returns lost wallet
Man turns in $10,000 cash found in purse on subway platform
Chick-fil-A cashier returns $3 customer leaves behind
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man set multiple fires in North Philadelphia: Police
Philly reports 103 new deaths due to matching databases
Daryl Hall - Patti LaBelle - Questlove - Amos Lee - And those are just a FEW of the names
NJ, other states, work to fight coronavirus misinformation
SNAP recipients can soon get online groceries in Pennsylvania
Delaware retailers can begin to operate by appointment
Caught on camera: Suspect spray-paints swastikas in Center City
Show More
Car, motorcycle dealers and bike shops reopen in New Jersey
iPhone software update makes it easier to unlock while wearing a mask
Study: People who recover from COVID-19, test positive again not contagious
Police: Man told to wear mask shoots Waffle House cook
Despite drops in nearby counties, COVID-19 cases in Delco persist
More TOP STORIES News