Family, friends remember victims of quadruple homicide

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Holding tightly to one another, family and friends of Tiyaniah Hopkins, 20, and her sister Yaleah Hall, 17, filled 9th and Lehigh with balloons, pictures and memories of the girls.
They were two of four murdered execution style Thanksgiving week in Southwest Philadelphia.
Thursday two of their alleged killers are behind bars. Police said they are closing in on a third.
"I do feel relief," said Grandmother Sharon Hopkins, "I do feel relief that they got them, but it won't bring my granddaughters back."
The pain still fresh for some of the youngest members of their family.
"Knowing that they are gone, I don't know what to do," said brother Yasef Hall. "It's like someone took a chunk out of me because I can't even see anymore."
The pain still fresh for some of the youngest members of their family.
Detectives said Jahlil Porter and two other men were behind the brutal murders.
According to investigators, the trio intended to rob 31-year-old Maurice Taylor and his 28-year-old step brother Akeem Mattox- after the pair came across a stash of drugs in a home they were renovating.
Police said the brothers intended to broker a deal with the men who would end up killing them.
"That's not my son," said Taylor's mom, Deborah Davis. "My son is not that type of person, so I know that's not true."
Davis isn't buying the motive for her son's murder.
"Why did they have to kill my child, why did they have to kill any of them matter of fact?" she asked.
Detectives said they don't believe the sisters- Hall and Hopkins-- knew anything about the alleged deal.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps