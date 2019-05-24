Family & Parenting

Bill would give California workers full pay for family leave

Some California lawmakers are pushing for people to be paid their full wages when out on family leave.

KABC-TV reports, the state Assembly voted 50-3 Thursday to give workers 100% of their wages instead of the 60 or 70 % the program currently provides.

Supporters of AB 196 say it will help more low-income workers take paid family leave.

But analysts say it would cost the program hundreds of millions of additional dollars.

The bill now goes to the state Senate.

The California Paid Family Leave program currently offers up to six weeks of partial pay for employees who take time off for a variety of family reasons, including caring for an ill family member and bonding with a new child.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingcaliforniafamilyu.s. & worldchild care
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Parts of I-76 in New Jersey closed for emergency repairs
Accuweather: Nice Today, Mainly Nice This Weekend
Jersey Shore home catches fire just after residents arrive
Top Memorial Day sales we are shopping this weekend
Matt Pellman's Memorial Day Weekend Traffic Planner
College student falls to death while taking photo on cliff, police say
Wrongfully convicted man free after 21 years in prison
Show More
Gritty releases his Memorial Day Weekend playlist
New drone video shows wide scope of Missouri tornado damage
Man dead, woman injured in North Philly shooting
Philly population continues to grow...just barely
Police search for woman who opened fire in West Philly
More TOP STORIES News