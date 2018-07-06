Couples experiment with mobile marriage counseling apps

They say there's an app for everything, so how about a new crop of apps aiming to save relationships?Call it mobile marriage counseling.From Talkspace to Ultimate Intimacy to Lasting, these apps are providing therapy sessions with a few clicks and swipes.But how?Many say they offer fun exercises, engaging audio tracks and quizzes for couples to connect.Some say they've been giving it a try for a number of reasons.Starting with a financial one.An hour with a therapist can cost on average between $90 and $150. These apps? $12 a month with access to personalized counseling.Some couples say it helps keep them on track.Other couples say sometimes it's easier to express feelings this way than it is face to face.------