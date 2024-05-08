North Carolina man wins $837K from $1 lotto ticket after sister dreams he'd find gold

David Atwell's sister had a dream that he would find a bunch of gold. Then, he won $837,187 from a $1 lotto ticket.

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. -- Dreams do come true sometimes!

A North Carolina man won the lottery after his sister had a dream that he would find a bunch of gold.

David Atwell won $837,187 from a $1 lotto ticket he bought in late April at a Jiffy Quik store in Kannapolis. After taxes, he will take home about $600,000.

Atwell, who said he's always been the lucky one in the family, plans to give some of the money to his church and also use the funds to pay some bills.

