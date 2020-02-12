Sea Isle City first responders help deliver first baby in city since 1977

SEA ISLE CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- First responders help delivery the first baby born in Sea Isle City in more than 40 years.It was supposed to be Joe and Jeanne Golato's last weekend away before baby number two came. They wanted to spend some quality time with 3-year-old Briella before she became a big sister.On Monday, January 27, the Golato's were in Sea Isle City, New Jersey and Jeanne was three weeks from her due date."She started having more pain and within a half an hour, she was telling me to call 911," explained Joe Golato.Police and EMTs were there within minutes."The dad comes running out and said he saw feet, so we know it's a little more serious than the normal transport to the hospital," said Officer Steve Jankowski with the Sea Isle Police Department."I dropped to my knees because I could tell the baby was having trouble," said Golato.Within five minutes of police and EMTs arriving, Jeanne delivered a healthy baby girl named Luciana."We had to get supplies to cut umbilical cords and everything in a natural delivery, we did it right there on the bedroom floor," said Jankowski.The heroism of the moment aside, it's also a rare occurrence for Sea Isle. With no hospital in town, a baby hasn't been born there since 1977, so the city honored both the family and first responders for helping make history."When the kids ask where were you born at? Uhhhh you were born at Gigi and grandad's shore house in Sea Isle," said Jeanne.Baby Luciana has been at Shore Medical Center in Somers Point since she was born, but her parents say she'll get to come home any day now."I can't thank you guys enough for saving Luciana and myself," Golato said of the first responders. "They'll be a part of our lives forever.