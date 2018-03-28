FAMILY & PARENTING

Groom sneaks creepy clown into wedding photos

A groom included a creepy clown in his wedding photo shoot... without telling his wife. Watch Brian Taff's report from Action News on March 28, 2018. (WPVI)

What better way to celebrate a year of wedded bliss than surprising your wife with a beautiful framed photo from your wedding day?

How about sneaking in your own surprise that you waited a full year to reveal...

Take a look at the full picture. Yes, that is a killer clown hiding in the background of one of Vincent and Manda Alexander's wedding photos.

Unbeknownst to Manda, Vincent and his photographer, Megan Bowling, snuck Vincent's brother, dressed as a murderous bozo, into one of the shoots.

Somehow, the Texas groom kept the secret for a full year.

In case you're wondering, the rest of their wedding photos are perfectly gorgeous and killer-clown free.

We should also tell you that Manda doesn't have a fear of clowns.

However, she does have a great sense of humor, hanging the creepy portrait in a place of honor.
