Family & Parenting

SUMMA' TIME: Super fun at-home activities for the kiddos this summer

The kids have been out of school for about two weeks, and already screaming boredom?

No fear, we've got you covered!

Here are some quick, easy tips to help them enjoy the rest of their summer!

Sprinklers:

A timeless classic.
You can make a splash with the sprinklers in the backyard.
For more fun, set up your very own obstacle course through the sprinklers.

Camping:

Grab some S'mores and set up a campground right in your backyard.

Gardening:

Try gardening with the kids!
They can help dig the holes and learn how to water the plants.

Movies:

Have a movie night in the park.
You can throw a special event for friends and do it in your own backyard.
Bring chairs and blankets, along with your favorite snacks!

SEE ALSO: Regal Cinemas offering $1 movies all summer long
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingsummer funfun stuff
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Roving crowd of young adults damages multiple police cars
Owners of Hahnemann file for bankruptcy
Police: Girl, 9, critical after illegal explosive device detonates inside home
ESPN: Miami finalizing sign-and-trade with 76ers to acquire Butler
Woman sentenced for strangling grandmother, wrapping her in plastic
2 good Samaritans save residents in Cherry Hill house fire
AccuWeather: Still Comfortable Today, Hot and Humid Starting Tuesday
Show More
Fishermen hook 6-foot shark off LBI
Schumer: ATF should investigate Dominican Republic deaths
Bill to make underage drinking a civil offense heads to governor's desk
Atlantic City's Haven Nightclub closing this summer
Double shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 critical
More TOP STORIES News