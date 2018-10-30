HALLOWEEN

How to participate in Jimmy Kimmel's annual Halloween candy prank

(Randy Holmes/ABC)

Once again this year, Jimmy Kimmel is asking parents to ruin their child's Halloween -- but only for a moment -- by telling them they ate all the candy and recording the reaction.


For the eighth time, the Jimmy Kimmel Live host is encouraging parents to pull off the prank on their kids in what has become a "cherished Halloween tradition."

All you have to do to participate is:

1) Tell your kids you ate all their Halloween candy and record their reaction
2) Upload the video to YouTube with the title, 'Hey Jimmy Kimmel, I Told My Kids I Ate All Their Halloween Candy'
3) Keep an eye on your messages to see if the show reaches out to you

Kids who have fallen for it in the past have run the gamut of emotions from angry to devastated to forgiving, though after it's been out there for so many years, some of them are starting to wise up to it.

See highlights from the prank in 2017, 2016 and 2015.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyhalloweenprankjimmy kimmelbuzzworthyfunny videoyoutubeparentingchildrenu.s. & worldwatercoolertrending
HALLOWEEN
5-year-old tests positive for meth after trick-or-treating
Woman calls dentist after gluing Halloween fangs
Hospitalized babies dress up for Halloween costume contest
This skeleton family's daily antics will tickle your funny bone
More halloween
FAMILY & PARENTING
Hospitalized babies dress up for Halloween costume contest
Mom dies after giving premature birth to save daughter
Tired dad creates convenient new baby bottle
Miracle Baby: Smallest child ever born at NY hospital goes home
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Wing Bowl ends after 26 years
Twin boys, sister fatally struck at Indiana bus stop
Police: Hit-and-run driver kills homeless woman lying on mattress
Investigation: Homebuyers say they're victims of dishonest 'flippers'
Daniels, Mr. Feeny on 'Boy Meets World,' foils attempted burglary
Trump says he can end birthright citizenship with executive order
5-year-old tests positive for meth after trick-or-treating
Family sues university over student's pancake eating death
Show More
UDel football player accused of assaulting elderly driver
Vigil held for 3rd grader who died suddenly at North Phila. school
Violent night in Philly: 3 dead in separate shootings
Shooting victim runs to SEPTA station for help
Fmr. Bucks Co. coach arrested in Fla. after no-show at rape trial
More News