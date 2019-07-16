Family & Parenting

Huggies displays dads on diaper boxes for first time

In a momentous occasion, Huggies is featuring dads on its diaper packaging for the first time ever.

The company came up with seven box designs, and three of the Special Delivery diaper boxes feature men front and center with babies.

The new premium diaper line touts plant-based ingredients.

They come in black boxes and started hitting shelves this month.

The company says dads have an important role in the family, and they want to make sure dads are equally celebrated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingbabiesfamily
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Hot Today, Excessive Heat Watch Starts Wednesday
NJ brother charged in family's murder accused of insurance fraud
Police: Teen killed by Instagram friend who posted photos of corpse
Meek Mill scheduled to appear in Superior Court
POLL: Would you move your car to make room for street sweepers?
Philly pools on free swim schedule, other ways to safe in heat
Roxborough homeowner watches video of break-in during shore vacation
Show More
Man shot several times found in Kensington parking lot
'Filthadelphia': How did Philly's reputation get trashed?
105-year-old firehouse condemned by Trenton
NYPD officer won't face federal charges in Eric Garner death
More TOP STORIES News