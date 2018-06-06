Paragraph 1: ok

Paragraph 2: ok

Paragraph 3: wait

Paragraph 4: OH

Paragraph 5: *airplane flies overhead with a banner reading WELCOME TO HELL MOM* pic.twitter.com/ppV45htrda — Stu (@RandBallsStu) June 5, 2018

A mean obituary published in a Minnesota newspaper shows the importance of treating others with kindness -- or else "face judgment" ... on Twitter.When 80-year-old Kathleen Dehmlow, of Wabasso, died May 31, she clearly left some hard feelings behind.Her obituary, published in the Redwood Falls Gazette, airs some grievances of her children, "Gina and Jay." It read:The obituary also notes Dehmlow became pregnant with her husband's brother, "Gina and Jay's" uncle.A screenshot of the obituary was shared to Twitter and retweeted more than 17,000 times when this story was published.