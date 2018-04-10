FAMILY

Montco couple adopts 10th child, reuniting boy with his 2 sisters

Watch the report from Action News at 4 p.m. on April 9, 2018. (WPVI)

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --
A Montgomery County couple with nine children opened their hearts and home one more time on Monday, adopting another child.

Harold and Susan Guntz were all smiles after a court in Norristown approved their adoption of 2-year-old Austin.

Austin is now reunited with his two sisters. Harold and Susan adopted them two years ago.

The Guntz family is hoping to raise awareness to the need for foster care and adoption in Pennsylvania.

