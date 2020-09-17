Action News Morning Moms

Morning Moms: Elected official multi-tasks with her family during pandemic

By
EVESHAM TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- In today's Morning Moms, we are celebrating all the multi-taskers out there adjusting to the new normal.

Like Heather Cooper.

She is a mom to two boys, and the deputy mayor of Evesham Township, New Jersey.

During the pandemic, Cooper has had extra time to spend at home with her 9 and 13-year-old sons, A.J. and Elijah.

She says a priority was making sure they felt safe.

The family was able to fill their summer with chess games, hikes, pizza nights and even jump rope.

"Being an elected official and a mom in a pandemic, as well as a working career mom, has been interesting to say the least. It has taken me to a level of multi-tasking I didn't know existed," Cooper said.

Heather is also giving a shoutout to her husband Joshua, who has taken on the role of chef, teacher and supporter during this time.
