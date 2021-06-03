Grandmother helping with schoolwork gets basketball lesson from 9-year-old grandson

The Berks County woman is helping her grandchildren as they wrap up a challenging school year.
Kristin Boyd Edwards says her mom Loretta has been stepping up to help with remote learning.
Kristin, her sister, and her niece all work for the Reading School District, and needed the help when they returned to the school building.
Loretta has worked at Penn State Health's St. Joseph Medical Center in Reading for 50 years.
She retired in April and is now spending her time with her grandkids.
The 75-year-old loves helping them with their schoolwork.
She even bought a few classroom decorations for her home, and she made each of the grandchildren a special school box with supplies.
Her grandchildren range in age from a 3-year-old in preschool to an 18-year-old finishing up high school.
Although the high schooler doesn't need help with schoolwork, he still swings by for lunch and snacks, because Kristin says "MomMom" spoils all of her boys.
One day Kristin came home to find her 9-year-old son Jermaine teaching his grandma how to play basketball, cheering her on as she finally made a shot.
She says that moment made her realize how blessed she was, and how precious their time together has been.
And if Jermaine looks familiar to Action News viewers, that's because he became a viral superstar last year when he was named 'Kid Superintendent.' He was also featured in our Action News Mornings Awards!