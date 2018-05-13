MOTHER'S DAY

Mother's Day messages from our Action News family

The Action News family is sharing our Mother's Day messages:

Nydia Han
Trish Hartman
Christe Ileto
Brian Taff
Sharrie Williams
Sarah Bloomquist
Maggie Kent
Cecily Tynan
Adam Joseph
"Our son made us this beautiful bouquet of flowers for an early Fathers Day gift. Yes, our kids have two dads who play both mom and dad. They are loved beyond any measure and that's all that matters. They are treated like every other child with respect and the teaching to respect and not judge any other human. We are all different, yet all the same. Our children have so many woman in their lives loving them just as much as we do, including the woman who helped bring our incredible kids into our world. Happy Mother's Day to all the incredible ladies in our lives."
Melissa Magee
Katherine Scott
"These are my favorite. Happy Mother's Day to all!"
Jamie Apody



"Life doesn't come with a manual, it comes with a Mother. Happy Mother's Day to everyone. Blessed to call this one mine."
Alicia Vitarelli
"It's the only role I've ever wanted. Thank you, @priscilla_isabelle, for making me a mommy. Wishing all of our ladies a most special day. You are appreciated."
Gray Hall


Happy Mother's Day from the entire Action News team.

