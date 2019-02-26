Parents, you will sleep again... when your child is 6

If you're a parent of a little one who may be wondering "Will I EVER sleep again?" We have answers - and how you take the news will depend on how old your child is.Six.You will apparently sleep, uninterrupted, again when your kid is six-years-old.This study in the journal "Sleep" found that the first three months are the hardest, with the most disruptions, which makes sense.But the almost 5,000 parents surveyed said they still weren't sleeping when their kids started kindergarten, typically at the age of five.Researchers say the increased responsibilities of parenthood contributed to sleepless nights long after the feeding and diapering days.And apparently, women lost more sleep than men, losing about 41 minutes of sleep compared to dad's 14 minutes.