U.S. & WORLD

Roller coaster riders stranded for 2 hours after power outage at amusement park in Ohio

EMBED </>More Videos

Roller coaster riders stranded after outage: Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on May 29, 2018. (WPVI)

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WPVI) --
A power outage at an amusement park in Ohio has left riders stranded on some of its roller coasters and other rides for about two hours.

A spokesman for Cedar Point in Sandusky says the park lost power Monday afternoon when a car hit a utility pole.

Photos shared on social media by people at the park along Lake Erie show riders stuck on a train going up the 300-foot-tall (91-meter) Millennium Force roller coaster. Park employees were helping people off of the rides.

Crews were able to restore power within about two hours.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyu.s. & worldamusement parkamusement rideroller coaster
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Woman says she was fired from job for being pregnant
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
More u.s. & world
FAMILY & PARENTING
Ailing father still manages to 'walk' daughter down aisle
Boy shares parents' baby news on day he's adopted
Three siblings become doctors
4-year-old boy calls 911 after grandmother stops breathing
Military dad surprises family during baseball game in Cleveland
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News