FAMILY & PARENTING

Safety group warns of dangerous toys in 10 Top 'Summer Safety Traps'

EMBED </>More Videos

Public safety group W.A.T.C.H. shared their list of summer toys that could be dangerous or hazardous for children. (WCVB)

Public safety group World Against Toys Causing Harm (W.A.T.C.H.) shared their list of summer toys that could be dangerous or hazardous for children.

The group said in a press release: "Summer months account for nearly half of all injury-related deaths to children."

Included in the list were all-terrain vehicles, known as ATVs, and backyard toys such as slingshots and lawn darts.

Inflatable water slides, such as Slip 'N Slides, were highlighted as a danger for adults and teens.

W.A.T.C.H. warned of general water safety for kids as well as keeping toys with small parts away from young children.

The organization said parents and caretakers should stay vigilant in keeping family members safe.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familytoyschildrensafetysummer
FAMILY & PARENTING
Ailing father still manages to 'walk' daughter down aisle
Boy shares parents' baby news on day he's adopted
Three siblings become doctors
4-year-old boy calls 911 after grandmother stops breathing
Military dad surprises family during baseball game in Cleveland
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Show More
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
More News