Texas parents charged for leaving child home alone overnight to attend rock concert

Texas parents charged for leaving child home alone overnight to attend rock concert.

The parents of an 11-year-old have been arrested for leaving their child at home in Texas, while they went to a rock concert hundreds of miles away.

They attended a concert in Detroit, Michigan for the metal band Godflesh.

A relative became worried about the girl, and called police.

Authorities showed up to learn the child had been left home overnight by herself.

The parents, John Guerrero and Virginia Yearnd, are charged with abandoning a child.

