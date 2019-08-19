FYI Philly

The Best Stuff to Do Outside, 12 months a year

By Wendy Daughenbaugh
Because more and more, people want to have fun outdoors, all year round. Here are some highlights from Philadelphia Magazine's Best of Philly 2019 picks for the best outdoor activities for each month of the year.

Best of Philly 2019 Fun & Games |Full List

January-Winterfest| Website| FB

Penns Landing, 101 S Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19106

May-Bartram's Garden | Website | FB

5400 Lindbergh Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19143

(215) 729-5281

June-South Bowl | Website | FB

19 East Oregon Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19148

(215) 389-2695

October-Linvilla Orchards | Website | FB

137 West Knowlton Road, Media, PA 19063

(610) 876-7116

December-Longwood Gardens | Website | FB

1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, PA 19348

(610) 388-1000
