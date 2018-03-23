Utah governor passes law allowing 'free-range parenting'

Free range parenting... Have you heard of it?It's a style of child-rearing intended to encourage kids to be independent.Things like traveling to and from school or activities, playing outside or sitting in a car -- all unattended.In some states, this would be considered parental neglect, but not in Utah.The governor signed a law that legalizes "free-range parenting."He says it gives children the freedom to develop self-sufficiency.The law says that kids must be mature enough to handle each situation, though it does not specify an age.It goes into effect in May.It's drawing both praise and criticism.------