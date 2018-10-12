Matt O'Donnell zips around the region highlighting some top weekend activities for all ages.
THE ALL-NEW CHERRY STREET PIER
A new attraction opens on the Delaware River waterfront Friday. The Cherry Street Pier will breathe new life into Pier 9, a vacant 20th-century maritime warehouse, just below the Ben Franklin Bridge. It includes an open-air park, cafe and bar. What to do at the Pier
SOUTH STREET'S BLOKTOBERFEST
Enjoy craft beers at South Street's annual Bloktoberst Saturday. There is also plenty of food and live music to enjoy. It is free to attend. Bloktoberfest takes place on South Street between Broad and 18th streets from noon until 8pm. Buy presale beer tickets
MUMS AND MUTTS FESTIVAL
Saturday is also the Annual Mums and Mutts Fall Festival. The fundraising event features mummers and 17 animal rescues and shelters from the area. It will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Burke Playground in South Philadelphia. Event details
ROMEO AND JULIET
The Pennsylvania Ballet performs Shakespeare's classic Romeo and Juliet. The ballet is on stage at the Academy of Music through Oct. 21 with tickets starting at $35. Buy tickets
FLYERS HOST GOLDEN KNIGHTS
The Flyers host the Vegas Golden Knights in their first weekend home game of the season. The puck drops at 1 p.m. Buy Flyers tickets
UNITY CUP ON 6ABC
The Unity Cup championship is Saturday at Talen Energy Stadium. It is the accumulation of a months-long soccer tournament, created to promote support, inclusion, and appreciation for Philadelphia's immigrant communities. Ivory Coast plays Liberia and 6abc.com will be streaming the game live beginning at 5 p.m. Sunday. Unity Cup on 6abc
PULASKI DAY PARADE ON 6ABC
The Pulaski Day Parade celebrates the history, culture and pride of the Polish American community. You can watch it live on 6abc at 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Parade route and info
