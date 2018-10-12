FAMILY & PARENTING

Things to do around the region, October 12-14

EMBED </>More Videos

This weekend, Bloktoberfest takes over South Street and more fun for the entire family.

Matt O'Donnell zips around the region highlighting some top weekend activities for all ages.

THE ALL-NEW CHERRY STREET PIER
A new attraction opens on the Delaware River waterfront Friday. The Cherry Street Pier will breathe new life into Pier 9, a vacant 20th-century maritime warehouse, just below the Ben Franklin Bridge. It includes an open-air park, cafe and bar. What to do at the Pier

SOUTH STREET'S BLOKTOBERFEST
Enjoy craft beers at South Street's annual Bloktoberst Saturday. There is also plenty of food and live music to enjoy. It is free to attend. Bloktoberfest takes place on South Street between Broad and 18th streets from noon until 8pm. Buy presale beer tickets

MUMS AND MUTTS FESTIVAL
Saturday is also the Annual Mums and Mutts Fall Festival. The fundraising event features mummers and 17 animal rescues and shelters from the area. It will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Burke Playground in South Philadelphia. Event details

ROMEO AND JULIET
The Pennsylvania Ballet performs Shakespeare's classic Romeo and Juliet. The ballet is on stage at the Academy of Music through Oct. 21 with tickets starting at $35. Buy tickets

FLYERS HOST GOLDEN KNIGHTS
The Flyers host the Vegas Golden Knights in their first weekend home game of the season. The puck drops at 1 p.m. Buy Flyers tickets

UNITY CUP ON 6ABC
The Unity Cup championship is Saturday at Talen Energy Stadium. It is the accumulation of a months-long soccer tournament, created to promote support, inclusion, and appreciation for Philadelphia's immigrant communities. Ivory Coast plays Liberia and 6abc.com will be streaming the game live beginning at 5 p.m. Sunday. Unity Cup on 6abc

PULASKI DAY PARADE ON 6ABC
The Pulaski Day Parade celebrates the history, culture and pride of the Polish American community. You can watch it live on 6abc at 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Parade route and info
----------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
family6abc Weekend ActionCenter City PhiladelphiaChester
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Meteorologist delivers forecast with her baby on her back
Study: Parents only get 32 minutes of 'me time' per day
Bride takes wedding photos alone after fiance killed by alleged drunk driver
Bode and Morgan Miller welcome new baby after daughter's tragic drowning
Louisiana fire department celebrates baby boom with adorable photos
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Crew member dies on set of Mister Rogers movie in Pa.
Man speaks out after being run down outside doughnut shop
20-year-old man shot in head after visiting family
AG Shapiro seeking law change for decades-old clergy abuse cases
Florida: Grim search through ruined landscape after Michael
Jeep swerves to avoid road kill, causes school bus to plunge into pool
Tropical Storm Michael pounds Jersey Shore
Wentz throws 3 TD passes, Eagles look Super vs. Giants
Show More
Princess Eugenie wedding photos: Kate, Meghan and more
Suspected human remains found in Camden alley
Several cars get flat tires from sewer lids on Lincoln Drive
AccuWeather: Sunny, Breezy and Cool Today
Carvana's giant car vending machine opens in Fishtown
More News