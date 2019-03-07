6abc Weekend Action

Things to do around Philadelphia this weekend

It's the final weekend to check out the Philly Flower Show. Plus, plenty of sports action and the St. Patrick's Day Parade.

Matt O' Donnell zips around the region highlighting some top weekend activities for all ages.



PHILADELPHIA FLOWER SHOW
It's the final weekend for the Philadelphia Flower Show at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. "Flower Power" is this year's theme. It's an ode to the 50th anniversary of Woodstock as well as a celebration of the impact flowers have on society. Flower Show tickets

PA BALLET PRESENTS GISELLE
One of ballet's oldest and most continually-performed works takes the stage at the Academy of Music. The Pennsylvania Ballet presents Giselle runs through March 17th. Show tickets

REHOBOTH BEACH CHOCOLATE FESTIVAL
Calling all chocoholics! Saturday is the 29th Annual Rehoboth Beach Chocolate Festival. It runs 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Atlantic Sands Hotel and Conference Center. Buy tickets

FORTNITE WITH THE WINGS
t's all about Fortnite at the Philadelphia Wings lacrosse game. They take on the Buffalo Bandits Friday at 8 p.m. Tickets

SIXERS HOST PACERS
Two Eastern Conference teams with near identical records hit the hardwood. The Sixers welcome the Indiana Pacers to the Wells Fargo Center Sunday at 3:30 p.m. Tickets

ST. PATTY'S PARADE
Irish pride will be on display at the Philadelphia Saint Patrick's Day Parade on Sunday. Starting at 11 a.m., the parade will make its way through Center City with Irish step dancers, bagpipes and lots and lots of green. This year's celebration comes the weekend before the actual holiday. Event info

