The Philly Auto Show rolls into town and brave swimmers dive into the Polar Bear Plunge. Plus, more activities to fill your weekend.

Matt O' Donnell zips around the region highlighting some top weekend activities for all ages.

PHILLY AUTO SHOW
Exotic cars, classic, luxury and concept cars will all be on display at the Philadelphia Auto Show. It's back at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Center City. Tickets for adults are $14; children are $7. The Auto Show runs Saturday through next Sunday. Auto Show tickets
What you need to know about the Auto Show
Welcome to the Philadelphia Auto Show. New cars, old classics and the coolest upgrades for every kind of car lover. We break down the hottest trends in the auto industry, from horsepower to technology, we'll cover all the top of the line technology that is changing the auto scene in 2019.
WAGNER'S WINTER WONDERLAND: GROUNDHOG DAY
Saturday is Groundhog Day. It's also Wagner's Winter Wonderland at the Wagner Free Institute of Science. Families can enjoy weather-themed and Groundhog Day activities. The free open house runs from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. Groundhog Day

GETAWAY AT THE GREENHOUSE
Escape winter and enter a summer-inspired sanctuary at the Fairmount Park Horticulture Center. Getaway at the Greenhouse is a pop-up oasis featuring a beer garden, food trucks, a sandbox and lawn games. It's open Saturday through next Sunday. Greenhouse events

FLYERS HOST OILERS
The Flyers hope to continue their recent success when they host Conor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers Saturday. The puck drops at 1 p.m. Buy Flyers tickets

POLAR BEAR PLUNGE
People will be running into the ocean for a Polar Bear Plunge in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. The chilly event takes place Sunday at 1 p.m. The event benefits Special Olympics Delaware. Registration
