PHILLY AUTO SHOW
Exotic cars, classic, luxury and concept cars will all be on display at the Philadelphia Auto Show. It's back at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Center City. Tickets for adults are $14; children are $7. The Auto Show runs Saturday through next Sunday. Auto Show tickets
WAGNER'S WINTER WONDERLAND: GROUNDHOG DAY
Saturday is Groundhog Day. It's also Wagner's Winter Wonderland at the Wagner Free Institute of Science. Families can enjoy weather-themed and Groundhog Day activities. The free open house runs from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. Groundhog Day
GETAWAY AT THE GREENHOUSE
Escape winter and enter a summer-inspired sanctuary at the Fairmount Park Horticulture Center. Getaway at the Greenhouse is a pop-up oasis featuring a beer garden, food trucks, a sandbox and lawn games. It's open Saturday through next Sunday. Greenhouse events
FLYERS HOST OILERS
The Flyers hope to continue their recent success when they host Conor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers Saturday. The puck drops at 1 p.m. Buy Flyers tickets
POLAR BEAR PLUNGE
People will be running into the ocean for a Polar Bear Plunge in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. The chilly event takes place Sunday at 1 p.m. The event benefits Special Olympics Delaware. Registration