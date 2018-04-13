Matt O'Donnell zips around the region highlighting some top weekend activities for all ages.
CHERRY BLOSSOM FESTIVAL
The Cherry Blossom Festival of Greater Philadelphia continues this weekend. Saturday morning is the Cherry Blossom 5K and 10K through Fairmount Park. The festival wraps up with Sakura Sunday, a day-long celebration of all things Japanese at Fairmount Park's Horticulture Center. 'Day of' tickets are $15. http://subarucherryblossom.org/
SIXERS AND FLYERS PLAYOFFS
Playoff action hits South Philadelphia with both the Sixers and the Flyers hosting post-season games. The Sixers kick off the NBA Playoffs Saturday night at 8 p.m., when they host the Miami Heat. http://www.nba.com/sixers/ And the Flyers bring their series with the defending Stanley Cup Champion Pittsburgh Penguins home for game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Sunday at 3 p.m. https://www.nhl.com/flyers
THE UNION VS. ORLANDO
Friday is Dollar Dog night at the Talen Energy Stadium. The Union take on Orlando City at 8 p.m. https://www.philadelphiaunion.com/schedule
PINK'S WORLD TOUR
Pop star and Bucks County-native Pink is bringing her "Beautiful Trauma" world tour to Philadelphia. She will be rocking the Wells Fargo Center Friday night. https://beautifultraumatour.com/#/
ON YOUR FEET!
On Your Feet! will have audience members at the Academy of Music wanting to get up at dance. The musical tells the story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan's rise from their humble beginnings in Cuba to the top of the pop music world. Performances run through Sunday. https://www.kimmelcenter.org/events-and-tickets/201718/broadway-philadelphia/on-your-feet/
SPRING STREAT FOOD FEST
Sunday is Manayunk's Spring StrEAT Food Festival. More than 50 of Philadelphia's best food trucks and vendors will be lined along the historic Main Street from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event kicks off Manayunk's Spring Restaurant Week which runs Monday through April 27th. http://manayunk.com/news-and-events/events/spring-streat-food-festival.html
