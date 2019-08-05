FYI Philly

Wonder Woman Lasso of Truth opens at Six Flags Great Adventure

By Amanda Brady
There's a new ride at Six Flags Great Adventure and it's the world's tallest pendulum ride. Wonder Woman Lasso of Truth is the park's first female superhero ride.

The ride reaches 17 stories high and has riders swinging at speeds of 72 miles per hour.

The Lasso of Truth is Wonder Woman's road to justice and this is how she brings justice to all the rest of the Justice League to fight crime.

You can enjoy Six Flags year round when you sign up for their membership which grants you access through the summer season to fright fest and holiday in the park.

Six Flags Great Adventure | Facebook
1 Six Flags Blvd, Jackson Township, NJ 08527
