Delco DA: 'Near certainty' that officers fatally shot 8-year-old girl outside football stadium

SHARON HILL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Initial ballistics analysis has concluded with "near certainty" that it was officers' gunfire that killed a young girl and injured several others outside of the Academy Park High School football stadium last month, Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer announced on Monday.Stollsteimer said this all began with a shooting occurred about a block away from the football stadium on the 900 block of Coates Street.At the same time of the shooting, authorities say a vehicle turned onto Coates Street directly in front of three Sharon Hill Borough police officers."We have concluded that the gunfire, combined with the movement of the vehicle, precipitated responsive gunfire from the Sharon Hill police officers," said Stollsteimer on Monday.According to Stollsteimer, it's believed that four of the five gunshot victims, including 8-year-old Fanta Bility, were struck by shots fired by the Sharon Hill police officers. Final forensic reports have not been released.Sources have told Action News that no weapon was found after a search of the vehicle and its occupants. Shockingly, no one was hit in the car.Multiple .45 caliber and .9-millimeter shell casings were recovered near the initial shooting scene on Coates Street, Stollsteimer said.The Sharon Hill Borough Council unanimously voted to appoint former Philadelphia District Attorney Kelley Hodge as special counsel to head an independent investigation.The three police officers who discharged their weapons have been placed on administrative leave.Stollsteimer says his office is conducting a review of the legality of the officer's discharge of weapons. Stollsteimer says a grand jury investigation will determine if criminal charges should be filed."The grand jury will hear testimony related to the entire incident that night on Coates Street and will, at the conclusion of its work, issue a comprehensive report as to what happened on August 27th," said Stollsteimer.