Fashion District mall closes early after gunshot fired inside property

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Fashion District mall in Center City had to close early Tuesday night after a gunshot was fired inside the property.

Police say a teenager fired one gunshot inside the mall on Market Street around 6:30 p.m.

According to Philadelphia Inspector D.F. Pace, the bullet ricocheted off a granite wall.

There was no immediate word on any injuries.

Police say the teen was later arrested.

This is the second gunfire incident near the Fashion District this month.

Back on September 4, video showed visitors running from the area after shots rang out in the heart of the city. A Fashion District sign was even hit by the gunfire.

No one was injured in that incident, but police said five people were arrested.

It's still unclear what led to the gunfire Tuesday night.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.