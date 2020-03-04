Style & Fashion

Crocs releasing Peeps-themed shoes just in time for Easter

If you're looking for something other than candy and toys for your Easter basket this year, look no further.

We've got an interesting option for you - pastel clogs with plastic chicks.

Crocs and marshmallow candy maker Peeps have teamed up to launch the line of footwear.

You can get them online now for $49.99.

The kicks are available in Peeps signature blue, yellow or pink.

And the Peeps-shaped charms can be attached to the top of the shoes.

Some sizes are already out of stock, but they should be in stores starting next week.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
style & fashionshoesinstagram storiescandy
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 person being tested for possible coronavirus in Philly
Hand sanitizer shortage hits local stores amid coronavirus concerns
Mumps outbreak reported among children in New Castle Co.
Gov. Murphy's surgery for kidney tumor successful
Alex Trebek gives update on 1 year after cancer diagnosis
Bloomberg to suspend presidential campaign, endorses Biden
Deal reached on bipartisan $8.3B bill to battle coronavirus
Show More
Joe Biden claims 9 Super Tuesday victories, including Texas
School evacuated twice after fires, smoke bomb: Police
Coronavirus impacting local athletic events
Family in Philly church for sanctuary can stay in US
'I'm a good Philly girl:' Jill Biden thwarting hecklers, protesters
More TOP STORIES News